S. Korea, WFP hold annual policy talks on N.K. humanitarian support, other aid programs
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry and the World Food Program (WFP) held annual policy talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation on humanitarian support for North Korea and other aid programs.
Oh Hyun-joo, director general of the ministry's development cooperation bureau, and Ute Klamert, the U.N. food agency's assistant executive director for partnerships and governance, held the fifth bilateral consultation.
The two sides agreed to continue cooperation in effectively responding to rising demands for humanitarian aid around the world and helping overcome hardships facing women, children and refugees in conflict-laden regions, the ministry said in a press release.
They also exchanged views on humanitarian assistance to the North.
In June, the South announced a plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the WFP to help address the North's worsening food shortages. But Pyongyang has refused to accept the aid, taking issue with a joint military exercise between the U.S. and the South in August.
Seoul and the WFP have held the policy consultations since 2015.
