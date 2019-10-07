Top diplomats of S. Korea, Poland hold talks on peninsula peace, economic exchanges
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral ties, economic cooperation and peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, agreed to strengthen their countries' strategic partnership on the back of recent high-level exchanges, including a summit during the U.N. General Assembly in New York last month.
Poland's top diplomat was here to attend a cybersecurity conference led by the Warsaw Process, a multilateral platform set up to address peace and security issues in the Middle East.
On the economic front, the two ministers noted active economic exchanges between the two countries, which were reflected in an increase in two-way trade, which topped the US$5 billion mark last year.
Kang asked for the Polish government's interest in helping South Korean businesses continue to expand their investments in the European country.
She pointed out that South Korean firms hope to join Poland's large-scale projects, such as building a new airport and nuclear power plant, the ministry said. She also called for expanded cooperation in the defense industry.
Czaputowicz voiced hope that South Korean firms with technologies and accumulated experience will be able to participate in his country's construction projects.
Kang used the talks with the Polish minister to explain the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and expressed gratitude for Warsaw's support for Seoul's policy for complete denuclearization and lasting peace.
Czaputowicz said that Poland has been deeply interested in the efforts for peace and stability on the divided peninsula, and that as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council from 2018-2019, it would closely cooperate with South Korea.
This year, the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations. They agreed to set up a strategic partnership in 2013.
