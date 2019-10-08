(Donga llbo)

-- Moon says people's call is prosecution reform, denies public opinion is split (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Public servants enjoy two-month 'vacation' during their year of external training (Segye Times)

-- Despite two rallies, Moon says public opinion is not split (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Inspection on ex-senior FSC official suspended after being reported to Cho (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Finally, parliament moves for prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)

-- Plaza divided, Moon says it's not split of public opinion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- After 3 years of controversy, Changwon Starfield to open following citizens' opinion (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party's 'policy clock' set for general elections (Korea Economic Daily)

