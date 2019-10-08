Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk's wife had fund under borrowed name (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite extreme division, President Moon says public opinion is not split (Kookmin Daily)
-- Without mentioning Cho Kuk, Moon says people's call is prosecution reform
(Donga llbo)
-- Moon says people's call is prosecution reform, denies public opinion is split (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Public servants enjoy two-month 'vacation' during their year of external training (Segye Times)
-- Despite two rallies, Moon says public opinion is not split (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Inspection on ex-senior FSC official suspended after being reported to Cho (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Finally, parliament moves for prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Plaza divided, Moon says it's not split of public opinion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After 3 years of controversy, Changwon Starfield to open following citizens' opinion (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party's 'policy clock' set for general elections (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's nuke envoy says future talks up to U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea says future of nuclear talks depends on U.S. (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea likely to return to nuclear dialogue with U.S. (Korea Times)
(END)