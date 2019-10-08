S. Korean delegation to meet Egyptian leaders for economic cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean delegation will meet Egypt's president and business leaders to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, a local business lobby said Tuesday.
The Korean delegation led by Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Park Yong-maan will have a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday to help Korean companies find business opportunities in the Arab country, the KCCI said in a statement.
The following day, the 40-member delegation is scheduled to make a trip to the Egyptian Suez Canal Economic Zone, where upgrading projects are underway for an industrial complex, ports and shipyards, according to the KCCI.
The Korean business officials, including Kim Young-sang, president and CEO of POSCO International Corp., the trading unit of POSCO, and officials from LG Electronics Co. and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., plan to discuss ways with their local counterparts to have Korean firms engage in upgrading and development projects, it said.
The meeting with Egypt's president and the trip to the economic zone will take place on the sidelines of the 1st South Korea-Egypt economic cooperation committee, a new bilateral economic cooperation channel generated by the KCCI and the Egyptian Businessmen's Association.
The committee's inaugural meeting will be held in Cairo on Tuesday afternoon, it added.
(END)