S. Korea poised to extend winning streak in World Cup qualifying vs. Sri Lanka
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea should be able to extend their winning streak in the current World Cup qualifying campaign to two matches when they host Asian minnows Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Coached by Paulo Bento, the 37th-ranked South Korea will face the 202nd-ranked Sri Lanka at Hwaseong Sports Complex Main Stadium in Hwaseong, south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
This will be South Korea's second match in Group H in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. South Korea defeated Turkmenistan 2-0 on Sept. 10.
Sri Lanka have played twice and lost both matches, first to Turkmenistan by 2-0 and then to North Korea by 1-0.
This is only the second meeting between South Korea and Sri Lanka. South Korea won their first meeting in September 1979 by 6-0.
On paper, the match should be a cakewalk for South Korea. Two of their key attacking players are entering this week in good form, too.
FC Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan has scored in each of his first two UEFA Champions League matches, the most recent one coming against Liverpool last week when he twisted all-world defender Virgil van Dijk inside out. Hwang added another in Austrian league action and now has seven goals in 11 matches in all competition this season.
Elsewhere in Europe, Bordeaux forward Hwang Ui-jo netted his second goal in the top French league last weekend, snapping a 41-day goalless drought.
Hwang has been the most lethal attacker in Bento's regime, with nine goals in 17 matches under the Portuguese coach.
Bento's 25-man roster includes international rookie Lee Jae-ik, a 20-year-old defender who helped South Korea finish in second place at this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup. Valencia CF's 18-year-old midfielder Lee Kang-in, the Golden Ball winner at the U-20 World Cup as the tournament's best player, also made the team. Lee has one senior international cap to his credit.
With a victory over Sri Lank virtually guaranteed, South Korean players could be forgiven for looking past this week and into a more anticipated contest -- against North Korea in Pyongyang next Tuesday.
North Korea, ranked 113th, are undefeated after two matches, good enough to put them at the top of Group H.
From the second round, the top two teams each from eight groups, plus four best runners-up, will reach the third round.
South Korea are trying to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup.
