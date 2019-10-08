Go to Contents
Tax revenue tallied at 209.5 tln won through August

09:41 October 08, 2019

SEJONG, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 209.5 trillion won (US$175.1 billion) in taxes in the first eight months of the year, 3.7 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The government spent 225.8 trillion won in the January-August period, up 13 trillion won from the same period last year.

In August alone, tax revenue reached 20.2 trillion won, down 2.9 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

