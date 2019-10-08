GS E&C buys stake in Turkish firm for plant project
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday it will buy a stake in a Turkish construction company in order to potentially participate in a plant project in Turkey.
GS E&C said it will acquire 49 percent stake in Ceyhan Petrokimya Endustriyel Yatrim (CPEY) under Turkey's Ronesans Holding. The value of the deal will be determined after the Turkish firm finalizes its future project plans, according to GS E&C.
The latest deal allows GS E&C to participate in CPEY's Ceyhan Propane De-Hydrogenation-Polypropylene project to build petrochemical plants in Adana, southern Turkey.
GS E&C said it will also sign a contract for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) of the project and is expected to land an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) deal.
