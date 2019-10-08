Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy to build 6 of world's largest container ship for US$920 mln

10:29 October 08, 2019

By Joo Kyung-don

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has secured a US$920 million order to build six of the world's largest container ship.

Under the deal with Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen Marine Corp., Samsung Heavy will build six ultra-large box ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEU by May 2022.

TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent units, a measurement of a ship's cargo capacity.

The new ships will be 400 meters long, 61.5 meters wide and 33.2 meters high, enough to carry 23,764 containers, according to Samsung Heavy.

It exceeds Samsung Heavy's previous ultra-large container ship delivered to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in July that can transport 23,756 containers.

Samsung Heavy said the vessels will be equipped with its latest smart ship technologies for low fuel consumption and safe sailing.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has secured orders valued at a combined $5.1 billion so far this year to build 35 vessels, meeting 65 percent of its annual target of $7.8 billion.

In this photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Oct. 8, 2019, Samsung Heavy Industries President Nam Joon-Ou (R) shakes hands with Anchor Chang, Chairman of Evergreen Marine Corp., after signing a contract. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

