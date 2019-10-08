FM Kang stresses global norms, practical measures in tackling cyberthreats
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday called for greater transnational cooperation in tackling security threats in cyberspace, saying global norms and practical measures are required to make the crucial domain "open, secure and peaceful."
Kang made the remarks during the Seoul session of the cybersecurity working group of the Warsaw Process, an initiative led by the United States and Poland to address a wide range of security issues in the Middle East.
"We need to position ourselves to respond to threats in a more nimble and coordinated way and be united in our efforts to tackle the challenges before us," the minister said in her opening remarks.
"Cybersecurity threats do not stay within cyberspace, but spread and create vulnerabilities in the physical space that we live in," she added.
Kang pointed to anonymity -- or difficulty in identifying those responsible for online operations -- as one of the main characteristics of cyberspace, while expressing concerns that this could create "serious" security problems.
"We have little to no idea who is sitting behind the other side of the screen. So too often the result is misunderstanding and miscalculation among different cyber actors causing serious security problems," she said.
To address this issue, she stressed the need to strengthen international norms and practical cooperation among nations.
"International norms to govern cyberspace offer common standards of state behavior which help guarantee greater predictability," she said.
"Practical measures designed for confidence and capacity building play a critical role in enhancing transparency and resilience in cyberspace," she added.
With many countries defining cyberspace as the "fifth battlefield" after land, sea, air and outer space, Seoul has been pushing to bolster its own cyberoperations capabilities, particularly in light of growing threats from North Korea.
Cyberattacks, which are difficult to attribute to a state or nonstate actor, could cripple financial, traffic, aviation and electricity supply centers, broadcasting networks, communications channels and state governance structures, potentially sparking social unrest and a serious security crisis.
In his opening remarks, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz noted emergent cybersecurity risks in the Middle East and called for joint efforts to enhance accountability, end impunity of cyber aggressors and prevent escalation of online conflicts.
"In the Middle East, internet and digital services have the potential to bring many positive changes in our societies, our economies and our everyday lives, but they also create new risks," he said.
Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary for cyber and international communications and information policy bureau of the U.S. Department of State, stressed that the combination of malicious cyber activities and traditional physical threats has created a "new level of risks" for the globe.
"Effectively addressing these novel challenges require states to work collaboratively and take concrete steps to build capacity and policy that allow for effective, efficient and cooperative responses," he said.
