Moon calls for swift legislation on flexible working hours
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for measures to minimize the negative impact of shorter working hours on small and medium-sized firms as worries grow over the system's expansion.
South Korea has introduced a 52-hour workweek system for companies with 300 employees or more under the "work-life balance" campaign. Firms with 50 workers or more are required to introduce the system at the start of next year.
Speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon said the system appears to be taking root smoothly.
He added, however, that the business community is deeply concerned about the expansion of the shorter working hour program.
Moon agreed on the need to give them some more time to make related preparations.
"It's urgent to get supplementary bills, including flexible working hours, passed at the National Assembly," the president said.
He instructed government officials to do their best for consultations with political parties on the matter.
He also called for a Plan B in case the bills fail to pass the parliament.
Moon noted, meanwhile, that it has been around 100 days since Japan imposed export restrictions against South Korea.
The government and the local business sector have coped with the problem relatively well, he assessed.
He cited "meaningful achievements" in efforts to diversify import channels, develop indigenous technologies and promote coprosperity between small and larger companies.
"If we can make it an opportunity and a turning point to fundamentally change our industrial structure, it will be of big help to strengthen our economy's competitiveness," Moon said.
He emphasized that the government needs to have more "communication" with lawmakers to get a special bill passed to help enhance the competitive edge of local industries associated with materials, parts and equipment.
