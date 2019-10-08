Air Seoul to open route to Nha Trang in Dec.
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Air Seoul Inc., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., said Tuesday it will open a new route to Nha Trang, Vietnam, in December as it diversifies its routes amid lower travel demand to Japan.
Starting Dec. 18, Air Seoul plans to offer seven flights a week to Nha Trang as it strives to strengthen services on Southeast Asian routes to offset declining demand on Japanese routes, the company said in a statement.
Outbound travel demand to the neighboring country has fallen since early July when Japan implemented export restrictions of key materials to South Korea.
Airlines have halted or reduced services on their Japanese routes, while expanding flights on non-Japanese routes.
Air Seoul is wholly owned by Asiana Airlines Inc.
