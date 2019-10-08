S. Korean shares sharply up late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late Tuesday morning, jumping nearly 1 percent on gains by market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 18.65 points, or 0.92 percent, to reach 2,040.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened slightly higher and extended gains on news that market kingpin Samsung Electronics reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chipmaker, said its operating profit in the July-September period is estimated to have come to 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), exceeding the market consensus of 6.99 trillion won.
The tech giant climbed 1.15 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.12 percent.
Most other large caps were in positive terrain.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor surged 1.95 percent, with LG Household & Health Care spiking 3.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.30 won from the previous session's close.
