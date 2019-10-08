Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.N. grants sanctions waivers for equipment needed for World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
SEOUL -- The United Nations has granted sanctions waivers for equipment to be brought into North Korea for next week's inter-Korean World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
"We know that the issue of U.N. sanctions exemptions necessary for the game and athletes' trips (to North Korea) were resolved last week in accordance with customary procedures," the official told reporters.
-----------------
(LEAD) Justice minister unveils sweeping measures to reform prosecution
SEOUL -- Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Tuesday unveiled a set of sweeping measures to reform the prosecution that focus on improving the practice of probes and prioritizing human rights.
The announcement came about one month after Cho was appointed as the minister amid a political turmoil over the prosecution's probe into his family over allegations of corruption.
-----------------
Super typhoon to steer clear of Korean Peninsula: KMA
SEOUL -- Super Typhoon Hagibis is expected to steer clear of the Korean Peninsula but will bring high winds across the nation this weekend, weather forecasters said Tuesday.
The Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon currently heading north from Guam in the western Pacific, is expected to directly hit Tokyo on Sunday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's JCS chief vows stern responses to any violation of Dokdo airspace
SEOUL -- Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki on Tuesday vowed stern responses to any violations by Japan of South Korea's airspace over the easternmost islets of Dokdo.
"Should Japanese warplanes violate our airspace over Dokdo, we will take stern countermeasures as far as related law allows and in accordance with our manuals," Park said in an answer to lawmakers' questions during a parliamentary audit.
-----------------
(LEAD) Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
SEOUL -- A pro-North Korean newspaper on Tuesday blamed the United Sates for the breakdown of recent working-level nuclear talks, urging President Donald Trump to make a "courageous" decision not to miss the "last chance" for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea and the U.S. held nuclear talks in Stockholm on Saturday for the first time in about seven months after the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cabinet okays extension of troop dispatch to UAE, waters off Somalia
SEOUL -- South Korea's Cabinet approved a pair of motions Tuesday to extend the missions of military units operating in waters off Somalia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In the session, chaired by President Moon Jae-in, Cabinet members agreed to lengthen the troop dispatch by another year through Dec. 31, 2020, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares spike more than 1 pct on tech, auto gains
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed sharply higher Tuesday, led by gains in tech and autos, as investor sentiment got a boost from Samsung Electronics' better-than-anticipated third-quarter earnings. The Korean won advanced to the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 24.52 points, or 1.21 percent, to close at 2,046.25. Trading volume was moderate at some 431 million shares worth about 4.14 trillion won (US$3.47 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 532 to 284.
