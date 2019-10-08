First naturalized athlete for S. Korea to be feted at retirement ceremony
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Brock Radunske, a Canadian-born hockey player and South Korea's first naturalized athlete, will have an on-ice retirement ceremony with his former club here this month.
Anyang Halla said Tuesday that the celebration of Radunske's decade-long career in South Korea will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, before their Asia League Ice Hockey (ALIH) match against Daemyung Killer Whales at Anyang Ice Arena in Anyang, just south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province.
Radunske, a 36-year-old native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, joined Anyang Halla for the 2008-2009 season. The skilled forward won the Asian league MVP award and the scoring title with 29 goals and 28 assists for 57 points in 35 games. He retired last year after compiling 195 goals and 290 assists in 352 career ALIH games.
In 2013, with South Korea hoping to improve its men's hockey program before hosting the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Radunske was fast-tracked to South Korean citizenship. He was the first of a handful of foreign-born athletes to be naturalized as South Koreans before PyeongChang 2018.
Radunske represented South Korea at five world championships, recording seven goals and 13 assists in 27 appearances. Radunske overcame a serious hip injury to skate for the host nation at the PyeongChang Olympics, where he had a goal and an assist in four games.
A third-round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League in 2002, Radunske bounced around lower-tier competitions without reaching the big stage. He spent some time in Europe before arriving in South Korea.
