In-form football attacker wants to keep learning from the best
PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan is enjoying as impressive a run as any player on the current South Korean men's national football team, but the 23-year-old doesn't want to stop improving or learning.
And whenever he reports to national team duties, Hwang has a reliable source for sound advice: Tottenham Hotspur star and South Korean captain Son Heung-min.
"When I was younger, Heung-min told me what I should do on the field, and he's turned out to be right," Hwang told reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, where the national team is preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Sri Lanka and North Korea later this month.
"I am grateful for his advice and I want to keep learning from him," Hwang added.
Hwang said Son has advised him to pick his spots when attacking instead of going full speed at all times. Hwang added he has tried to do just that, and it's apparently paying dividends this season.
At his current scoring rate, Hwang should soon start giving advice to other players how to attack the defense. He has scored seven goals in 11 matches in all competitions, including two in the UEFA Champions League.
Hwang famously beat Liverpool's all-world defensive back Virgil van Dijk for a goal last week, earning praise even from the opposing manager, Jurgen Klopp, despite Salzburg's 4-3 loss.
Hwang is stuck at three goals in 28 international matches, his last goal coming during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in January. It's a stat Hwang said he'd like to improve in the near future, though he insisted he won't force his way to the score sheet.
"Honestly, I'd love to score goals (for the national team)," Hwang said. "But helping the team win is more important. So if one of my teammates has a better look at the net, I'll try to set him up."
