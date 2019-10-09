Korean-language dailies

-- President stresses need for legal revision to minimize damage from reduced working hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Interpellation audit takes back seat due to Cho Kuk scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution summons Cho's wife for third time, set to seek her arrest this week (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk says will shut down prosecution's special investigation bureau this month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk unveils prosecution reform plan on day his wife was summoned (Segye Times)

-- Cho Kuk's mother also implicated in illegal fund scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk's brother seeks others to offer kickbacks after accepting W200 mln (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon calls for revision to law on reduced working hours, taking side of economic circle (Hankyoreh)

-- Special prosecution bureau to be shut down this month: Cho (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. touches on China's human rights conditions on day of trade talks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea posts W22 tln deficit in fiscal spending, worst in history (Korea Economic Daily)

