Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- President stresses need for legal revision to minimize damage from reduced working hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interpellation audit takes back seat due to Cho Kuk scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution summons Cho's wife for third time, set to seek her arrest this week (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says will shut down prosecution's special investigation bureau this month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk unveils prosecution reform plan on day his wife was summoned (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk's mother also implicated in illegal fund scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk's brother seeks others to offer kickbacks after accepting W200 mln (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for revision to law on reduced working hours, taking side of economic circle (Hankyoreh)
-- Special prosecution bureau to be shut down this month: Cho (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. touches on China's human rights conditions on day of trade talks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea posts W22 tln deficit in fiscal spending, worst in history (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho details an agenda for reform (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cho Kuk lays out reform plan (Korea Herald)
-- Prosecution power to direct probes to be minimized (Korea Times)
