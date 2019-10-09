ICAO awards S. Korea with appreciation plaque for enhancing aviation safety
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has received special thanks from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for its contribution to enhancing global aviation safety, the country's transportation ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea, along with France and Singapore, was presented with a plaque of appreciation for their contributions at the 40th ICAO General Assembly held Sept. 24-Oct. 4 in Montreal, the transportation ministry said.
The ministry said the country has continuously provided the ICAO with highly skilled resources and expertise since 2005 to help enhance aviation safety while also providing support for the development and maintenance of systems needed to monitor the implementation of safety regulations by member states.
The country also signed a memorandum of understanding with the ICAO at the recently concluded meeting on support for newly emerging countries, under which South Korea will train more than 300 aviation workers from such countries each year starting in 2020.
The ministry earlier said the country has been re-elected for its seventh term as an ICAO Council member.
