One in 10 S. Korean builders make less profit than expenses for 3rd yr in 2018: report
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- More than one out of every 10 construction companies in South Korea made less profit than their interest expenses for a third consecutive year in 2018, a report showed Wednesday.
According to the report from the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, 514, or 28 percent, of 1,833 construction firms had an interest coverage ratio of less than 1 in 2018, up from 23.8 percent the year before.
The interest coverage ratio is obtained by dividing a company's operating profit by its interest expenses. A reading below 1 means the company's operating profit cannot cover its interest expenses.
Those with an interest coverage ratio of less than 1 for three consecutive years are often referred to as marginal or zombie firms.
The number of such companies came to 146, or 10.4 percent of the total, last year, up 1.2 percentage points from 9.2 percent a year earlier, the report said.
The report cited an apparent slump in the real estate market for the increase.
The rise in the combined sales of all local builders slowed to a 0.3 percent on-year increase in 2018, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in 2016 and 8.5 percent 2017.
The ratio of their net profit to sales also slowed to 3.9 percent in 2018 from 4.1 percent in 2017, according to the report.
"A steady rise in the number of marginal firms could cause various problems including a drop in the overall productivity of the industry. Construction firms must closely review their business structure, especially amid the ongoing slump in the housing market sparked by tougher government restrictions," it said.
