Unionized workers end strike on Seoul Subway Line No. 9
15:54 October 09, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Unionized subway workers ended a three-day strike on a section of Seoul's Line No. 9 after reaching agreement with management on a pay raise and better working conditions.
The labor union of Seoul Metro Line 9 Corp., which operates the southeastern part of the line, went on strike on Monday after collective negotiations broke down.
But the walkout caused no disruption to subway services as substitute workers were sent in.
On Wednesday, the union and the management agreed on a 5.7 percent raise in basic pay and other benefits, and the union workers returned to work as of 1 p.m., officials said.
(END)