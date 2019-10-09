N. Korea slams Seoul's celebrations for military events
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed South Korea's celebrations for its recent military events regarding the Korean War, saying such activities are inciting "the confrontation atmosphere."
The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) criticized South Korea for commemorating the 69th anniversary of the recapture of Seoul on Sept. 28 and the 71st anniversary of Armed Forces Day on Oct. 1, among other Korean War-related events.
In particular, KCNA denounced South Korea showcasing its F-35A stealth fighters during the Armed Forces Day ceremony at the Air Force's 11th Fighter Wing base in the southeastern city of Daegu, calling it a "false show of power."
"This treacherous and anti-reunification confrontation act of the imprudent military warmongers of South Korea is an open threat to and a deliberate provocation against the DPRK," KCNA said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
KCNA claimed such actions are escalating military tensions and violate the inter-Korean agreement signed by the two sides.
"The South Korean authorities must clearly understand that their reckless farce of escalating confrontation with the DPRK against the trend of the times and the people's mindset will plunge the current stalemate of the north-south ties into an uncontrollable catastrophe," it added.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)