Korean-language dailies

-- No fair college admission without considering earnings gap (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 40 pct approval rate at crisis due to Cho Kuk, U.S.-N. Korea discord (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution to reapply for warrant for Cho Kuk's brother (Donga llbo)

-- No issue over lack of Japanese products; newly registered Japanese cars down 60 pct, card payments in Japan down 49 pct (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Unprecedented reject of warrant on Cho Kuk's brother follows 'privileged summons' of wife (Segye Times)

-- Deliverer of money arrested; Cho Kuk's brother, who received it, gets no detention (Chosun Ilbo)

-- All those who refused arrest-warrant evaluations get arrested, Cho Kuk's brother only exception (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korea Expressway Corp. reaches agreement with labor union on further employment after 102-day dispute (Hankyoreh)

-- Dark collusion among police, insurance firms, brokers to cheat hospitals (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 800 N. Korean defectors leave S. Korea over discrimination (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Misleading judgment on economy by gov't leading to more concerns (Korea Economic Daily)

