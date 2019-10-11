Korean-language dailies

-- Incompetent politics repeat as Yeouido leans on Seocho-dong (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae owns 14 artworks from pro-Japanese artists (Kookmin Daily)

-- Countering North's ICBM threat, U.S. surveillance in operation for 3 days (Donga llbo)

-- Parliamentary speaker to visit Japan next month, high-ranking officials to have series of meetings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Money rather than alliance, 'America first' policy is put to test (Segye Times)

-- After Rhyu Si-min speaks, KBS chief gets into action (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Reporters up in arms as KBS plans for investigation, while Rhyu says reporter should be fired over interview leak (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl was also served at villa, prosecution covered up Yoon Jung-cheon's testimony (Hankyoreh)

-- Money rather than alliance as Trump brings war, 'America alone' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon visits Samsung: It's important to defend world No. 1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-yong makes 13 tln-won bet to further widen gap in displays (Korea Economic Daily)

