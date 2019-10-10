(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 10)

The combined operating profit of 96 listed firms of Korea's top 10 conglomerates plunged 51.3 percent on-year to 24.9 trillion won in the first half of the year, according to data from Chaebul.com, an industry tracker. Affected by the reduced profit, these companies are projected to pay a combined 5.9 trillion won in corporate tax in the first six months of next year, down 55.1 percent from the same period this year. In Korea, a company pays corporate tax based on its earnings reported in the previous year.