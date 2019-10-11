(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 11)

On Tuesday, the Institute for Democracy, a DPK-affiliated think tank, released a report calling for judicial reform. The institute criticized the judiciary under Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su for failing to check the unrestricted power of the prosecution by issuing arrest warrants as the agency requested. The institute even cited the ongoing investigation of the Cho family as the first reason it was imperative for judicial reform. The report, however, could send the wrong signal to the judiciary, especially when the prosecution is expected to request an arrest warrant for Cho's spouse soon.