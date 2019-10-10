(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 10)

Demonstrators were outraged by the ruling Democratic Party's claim that they had been mobilized by opposition parties. The protesters showed the same reaction in their Oct. 3 rally at Gwanghwamun Square. On Wednesday, Kim Jae-sun, a protester from Jeju Island, countered the ruling party's claim by saying, "I have been living in Jeju. Who would force me to join a rally in Seoul?" Participants were also enraged by a court's decision to drop a prosecutor's request for a warrant to detain Cho's younger brother allegedly involved in corruption at a private school foundation that has been run by Cho's family.