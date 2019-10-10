Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 10
08:42 October 10, 2019
General
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe on justice minister's family
-- South Korea's World Cup preliminary match against Sri Lanka
-- Founding anniversary of N. Korea's ruling Workers' Party
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- S. Korea, Japan to meet this week over WTO dispute
