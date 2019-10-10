Thursday's weather forecast
09:05 October 10, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/12 Cloudy 20
Incheon 19/14 Cloudy 20
Suwon 19/10 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 20/11 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/09 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/09 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 23/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 23/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 0
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
