Hyundai partners with U.S. firm on HD maps
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai CRADLE said Thursday that it has partnered with U.S. fleet safety management software company Netradyne to gain access to the firm's more than 350 million miles of detailed road data.
Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Co.'s wholly owned corporate venturing and open innovation business, expects its investment in Netradyne and the partnership to help parent Hyundai Motor Group develop more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies in the next few years, Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.
Hyundai didn't provide the value of investment in Netradyne.
Netradyne uses artificial intelligence vision-based dashcam devices to monitor the safety performance of fleet vehicles. The data collected from the devices will help in the creation of HD maps, which are essential for autonomous vehicles.
Hyundai and Netradyne will collaborate to utilize the road and driving behavior data collected by Netradyne to support high-definition mapping and map updates for Hyundai's development of future ADAS and driverless vehicle features, it said.
"At Netradyne, our goal has always been to make the world a safer place to drive with our advanced AI platform. We're glad that Hyundai shares this vision and are excited to support its development in advanced ADAS and autonomous driving innovation," Netradyne Chief Executive Avneesh Agrawal said in the statement.
