S. Korean stocks sharply down late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning, extending their losses on fears that the scheduled U.S.-China trade negotiations may end without a deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.57 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,030.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a weak start, losing 14.1 points or 0.69 percent in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Earlier reports suggested the high-level trade talks between the United States and China, set to be held in Washington on Thursday and Friday (U.S. time), may fall apart, citing little or no progress made in working-level negotiations held there earlier this week.
South Korea's exports have dipped for 10 consecutive months since December amid the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, also the largest importers of South Korean products.
Most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.51 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 1.98 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors suffered heavy setbacks, tumbling 1.98 percent and 2.74 percent, respectively.
The Korean won, on the other hand, regained some ground against the U.S. dollar on news that Washington and Beijing may reach a currency pact at their upcoming trade negotiations.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.65 won against the dollar, down 0.55 won from the previous session's close. The won-dollar exchange rate earlier dipped to 1,198.80 won per dollar.
