Tightlipped S. Korean envoy says N.K. could latch onto his remarks
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator left the United States Wednesday after holding talks with his American and Japanese counterparts on how to make progress in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, had bilateral and trilateral meetings with U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun and Japanese envoy Shigeki Takizaki in Washington Tuesday.
Samsung to spend 13 tln won to upgrade panel making lines
SEOUL -- Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker here, said Thursday it will invest 13.1 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) by 2025, to upgrade its liquid crystal display (LCD) production facilities and produce more advanced displays amid a slump and increased competition.
Panel makers here, including its large local rival LG Display Co., have been in a struggle to deal with weak demand from TV and smartphone makers, and increased competition from Chinese rivals, shifting their focus to organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels.
Moon vows 'bold' gov't support for new-generation display sector
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will offer "bold support" for South Korea's development of next-generation displays as he paid a visit to a local factory of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate.
"Now, it's important (for South Korea) to keep the No. 1 spot, changing the trend of the world's display market," he said during a speech at Samsung Display's factory in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. "The government will boldly support the development of next-generation display technology."
(Yonhap Feature) Gangneung, Korea's bustling 'coffee capital' with refreshing sea aroma
GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- Neil Vasdev, a University of Toronto professor, took an unforgettable seaside coffee break on a visit here for an international conference last week.
He had a tasty cup of joe at a cafe overlooking the East Sea, together with his wife and some other forum attendees.
(News Focus) S. Korea accelerating move to expand FTA territory amid protectionism
SEOUL -- For South Korea, an open and small economy, selling goods overseas may be the most viable source of income, and that's why the country is ratcheting up efforts to expand or upgrade free trade agreements with more and more countries amid growing trade protectionism.
This year alone, Asia's fourth-largest economy has inked or implemented three new free trade agreements (FTAs), with seven more trade talks currently underway.
S. Korea lags behind China in shipbuilding orders last month
SEOUL -- South Korea was relegated to the second spot in global shipbuilding orders last month for the first time since April, industry data showed Thursday.
In September, local shipyards won orders totaling 320,000 compensated gross tons (CGTs) to build nine ships, accounting for 28 percent of orders placed around the globe, according to London-based Clarkson Research Services Ltd., the world's leading provider of data for the shipping and shipbuilding industries.
No. of elderly surrendering driver's licenses soars in Jan-Sept.
SEOUL -- A record number of drivers aged 65 or older in South Korea voluntarily gave up their licenses in the January-September period, the National Police Agency and the Road Traffic Authority said Thursday.
The number of such elderly drivers came to 43,449 in the reported period, up 530.50 percent from a year earlier, or about 3.6 times the figure in 2018.
Cheating on rise in Korean language tests
SEOUL -- The number of cheating cases among students taking Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) is on the rise, with planned group cheating even found in some cases, government data showed Thursday.
A total of 1,250 applicants were found to have cheated in the language test between 2014 and July this year, according to the data submitted by the Education Ministry to Rep. Park Chan-dae of the ruling Democratic Party.
