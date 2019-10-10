Samsung Heavy bags 485 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Thursday it has clinched a deal worth 485.3 billion won (US$405 million) to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deal with Malaysia-based shipping firm MISC Berhad, Samsung Heavy will deliver two LNG carriers with 174,000 cubic meters capacity by March 2023. The two vessels will be used by global energy giant ExxonMobil to transports LNG.
Samsung Heavy said the vessels are mated with a re-liquefaction system and its latest smart ship solutions.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has won deals for 37 vessels valued at a combined $5.4 billion so far this year, achieving 69 percent of its annual order target of $7.8 billion.
Samsung Heavy had an order backlog of 5.31 million compensated gross tons as of end-August.
