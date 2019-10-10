Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
SEOUL -- The Navy said Thursday it has been running a task force on the potential construction of nuclear-powered submarines as part of efforts to bolster its nuclear deterrent and boost defense capabilities.
"With longer-term perspectives to have nuclear-powered submarines, we have been running a task force of our own," the Navy said in a report presented to lawmakers for a parliamentary audit.
(2nd LD) Moon vows 'bold' gov't support for new-generation display sector
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will offer "bold support" for South Korea's development of next-generation displays as he paid a visit to a local factory of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate.
"Now, it's important (for South Korea) to keep the No. 1 spot, changing the trend of the world's display market," he said during a speech at Samsung Display's factory in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. "The government will boldly support the development of next-generation display technology."
Cheong Wa Dae denies report of F-35B jet plan
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae stressed Thursday that the government will push for the acquisition of advanced weapons in strict accordance with related law, responding to a news report that it has instructed the military to review an option to buy F-35B vertical-landing stealth fighter jets from the United States.
According to Rep. Baek Seung-joo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Cheong Wa Dae's national security office called in an Air Force official and talked about the possibility on April 18.
(LEAD) Samsung to spend 13 tln won to upgrade panel making lines
SEOUL -- Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker here, said Thursday it will invest 13.1 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) by 2025, to upgrade its liquid crystal display (LCD) production facilities and produce more advanced displays amid a slump and increased competition.
Panel makers here, including its large local rival LG Display Co., have been in a struggle to deal with weak demand from TV and smartphone makers, and increased competition from Chinese rivals, shifting their focus to organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels.
S. Korean activists call for death penalty abolition
SEOUL -- South Korean civic and religious groups on Thursday called for a complete abolition of capital punishment in the country, where a debate over the issue occasionally emerges in the aftermath of serious crimes.
"We need to cut the vicious circle of violence, in which horrendous punishment is used against horrendous crimes. ... Efforts are needed to clear fundamental reasons for crimes and solve social contradictions," the organizations said in a joint statement.
(LEAD) Ryu Hyun-jin headed to open market as Dodgers' season ends in stunning fashion
LOS ANGELES -- With the 2019 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers coming to a shocking conclusion at home on Wednesday, their South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin is off to free agency, angling for perhaps his last multiyear contract in Major League Baseball (MLB) after seven up-and-down years in California.
The Dodgers were eliminated in the National League Division Series (NLDS) by the Washington Nationals, losing 7-3 in a stunning Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.
BTS' J-Hope becomes 1st BTS soloist to land on Billboard singles chart
SEOUL -- J-Hope, a dancer and rapper of K-pop superband BTS, has become the first of the band's seven members to land on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with a solo song, chart results showed Thursday.
J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup," featuring American diva Becky G, a fashionable revival of American musician DJ Webstar and rapper Young B's street hip-hop song of the same name in 2006, landed at 81st on the Hot 100 for the week of Oct. 12, according to Billboard's website.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down on cloudy outlook for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed sharply lower Thursday on concerns of U.S.-China trade negotiations falling apart. The Korean won continued to weaken against the U.S. dollar but recovered some ground after the White House dismissed reports of an apparent collapse of its trade talks with Beijing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 18.1 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 2,028.15. The trading volume was moderate at 438.5 million shares, worth some 5.4 trillion won (US$4.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 527 to 257.
