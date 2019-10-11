Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Oct. 11
10:42 October 11, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- Unionized railway workers begin 72-hour strike
-- N.K. leader's visit to mausoleum for late grandfather, father
-- Parliamentary audit of Army
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- S. Korea's support plan for parts, materials sectors
