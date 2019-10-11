Household debt growth slows in Sept.
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Household debt growth in South Korea slowed from a month earlier last month, central bank data showed Friday, amid government efforts to curb real estate speculation that included tougher regulations on fresh loans.
Fresh loans extended by banks to local household came to 4.8 trillion won (US$4.03 billion) in the month, slowing from a 7.4 trillion-won gain the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading also marks a slowdown from a 5.1 trillion-won increase in the same month last year.
The value of home-backed loans gained 4 trillion won last month, compared with 4.6 trillion won in August.
The BOK partly attributed the drop to a cut in the number of people moving into new houses to 19,000 in September from 21,000 the month before.
As of the end of September, outstanding household loans extended by banks came to 867 trillion won.
Corporate loans, on the other hand, continued to increase at a faster clip, gaining 4.9 trillion won in September, compared with a 3.5 trillion won increase the previous month and 1.5 trillion won the month before that.
Bank loans extended to large corporations inched up only by 100 billion won, marking a turnaround from negative growth of 1.9 trillion won the month before.
Loans extended to smaller firms gained 4.8 trillion won, with those extended to private business owners rising by 2.4 trillion won.
Outstanding corporate loans extended by banks came to 861.8 trillion won at the end of September.
Meanwhile, the BOK said fresh deposits held by local banks came to 5.7 trillion won in September, greatly slowing from a 24.8 trillion won increase a month earlier.
Interest rates paid and charged by local banks have apparently been heading for record lows since the central bank lowered the base interest rate to 1.5 percent in July in its first rate cut in three years.
The BOK earlier said the average lending rate on fresh bank loans came to a record low of 2.92 percent in August, down 0.20 percentage point from a month earlier.
The average rate paid by banks on fresh deposits had also dropped to 1.52 percent from 1.69 percent over the cited period, according to the BOK.
