Friday's weather forecast
09:00 October 11, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/13 Sunny 0
Cheongju 24/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 25/11 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/14 Sunny 70
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/17 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/12 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/17 Cloudy 20
