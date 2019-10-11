Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 October 11, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 25/11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/14 Sunny 70

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/12 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/17 Cloudy 20

(END)

