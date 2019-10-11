Korea's exports down 8.5 pct in first 10 days of October
SEJONG, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 8.5 percent in the first 10 days of October mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Friday.
The country's exports stood at US$13.1 billion in the October 1-10 period, compared with $14.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 27.2 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless communications devices rose 15.9 percent and 52.8 percent, respectively, according to the data.
South Korea imported goods worth $13.8 billion in the 10-day period, down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.
