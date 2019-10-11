Households' excess funds up in Q2
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Excess funds held by South Korean households and nonprofit organizations rose sharply from a year earlier in the second quarter, central bank data showed Friday, amid government efforts to curb real estate speculation.
Net financial funds held by local households and nonprofit organizations came to 23.5 trillion won (US$19.7 billion) as of end-June, more than doubling from 10.7 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading, however, marks a slight drop from the 26.7 trillion won tallied at the end of the first quarter.
The BOK partly attributed the on-year increase to a drop in demand for homes, apparently caused by the government's anti-speculation measures aimed at keeping home prices down that largely focused on tougher regulations for home-backed loans.
Funds held by households and nonprofit organizations "expanded from the same period last year due to a drop in real estate investment," the BOK said.
With fewer investment opportunities in the real estate market, fresh loans taken out by local households and nonprofit organizations dropped to 20.6 trillion won in the second quarter from 27.2 trillion won the same period last year, while deposits held by such entities jumped to 25.4 trillion won from 15.4 trillion won over the cited period, according to the BOK data.
Non-financial companies expanded their net borrowing to 17.6 trillion won in the second quarter from 15 trillion won a year earlier and 15.8 trillion won the previous quarter.
Excess funds held by the government came to 1.7 trillion won, down from 12.5 trillion won a year earlier, indicating a rise in fiscal spending, the BOK said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)