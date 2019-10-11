KT chief grilled about controversial appointment of advisers

The NPA has opened an investigation into Hwang after a KT labor union and a civic group filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in March, alleging KT has paid a total of 2 billion won (US$1.68 million) in consultancy fees to the 14 advisers illicitly appointed by the KT chief. Their complaint also said that the advisers, including some deemed unqualified, were mobilized for various lobbying purposes, accusing Hwang of breach of trust, embezzlement and bribery.