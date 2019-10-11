Go to Contents
LG launches V50S ThinQ in S. Korea

11:29 October 11, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co. on Friday began selling its flagship smartphone in South Korea to help revive its fortunes following a yearslong slump.

LG Electronics said it will provide an accompanying second-screen accessory for free to buyers of the V50S ThinQ, which comes only in "aurora black."

The second-screen accessory offers a dual-screen experience when combined with the main phone. The latest phone has 5G capabilities, boasts a 32 megapixel front camera and a 6.4-inch organic light emitting diode display. It is priced at 1.2 million won (about US$1,000).

The country's three telecommunications companies -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp., and LG Uplus Corp. -- will sell the phone with a subsidy of up to 350,000 won as they aim to attract as many 5G subscribers as possible before year's end.

The electronics firm said it will launch the phone in North America and Europe after the domestic launch.

In this photo taken Oct. 10, 2019, and provided by LG Electronics, models promote the firm's V50S ThinQ smartphone in a promotional event. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

