Seoul shares extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that could help ease the yearlong trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.32 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,045.47 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
On Thursday, the index plunged 0.88 percent on news of a possible breakdown of the high-level trade talks in Washington between the U.S. and China.
The White House has said the talks were moving as scheduled, while some reports suggested the sides may also seek to reach a currency pact.
Most large caps were in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1.03 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.40 percent, while leading pharmaceutical company Celltrion surged 1.38 percent.
The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,189.05 won per dollar, up 7.15 won from the previous session's close.
