First postseason ends in ALDS for Rays' Choi Ji-man

The Rays lost to the Houston Astros 6-1 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday (local time). The Rays knocked off the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Game to reach the ALDS. After dropping the first two games against the Astros, the Rays rallied to win Games 3 and 4 at home to force the deciding Game 5, where they were stymied by Houston starter Gerrit Cole.

