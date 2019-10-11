First postseason ends in ALDS for Rays' Choi Ji-man
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The first major league postseason for Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man has ended after six games.
The Rays lost to the Houston Astros 6-1 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday (local time). The Rays knocked off the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Game to reach the ALDS. After dropping the first two games against the Astros, the Rays rallied to win Games 3 and 4 at home to force the deciding Game 5, where they were stymied by Houston starter Gerrit Cole.
Choi went 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, not nearly enough to send the Rays to the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees. His single in the fourth was one of only two hits by the Rays against Cole and closer Roberto Osuna.
Choi walked in the first inning for his seventh free pass of the series. Choi became the first player in Division Series history to draw a walk in five games.
Choi singled through the shifted infield on the left side in the fourth inning, for only the second hit by Tampa Bay against Coe.
Choi struck out swinging in the sixth, and up against Osuna, Choi went down swinging for the final out of the series in the ninth.
Choi batted 3-for-15 with one home run, one RBI, two runs scored and seven walks in the ALDS. He was hitless in one pinch-hit at-bat in the Wild Card Game.
The Astros ambushed Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow with four straight hits to open the game, en route to putting up four runs on the board in the bottom first.
With Glasnow out of the game after two outs in the third, the Rays bullpen kept the Astros at bay until Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve blasted back-to-back solo shots in the bottom eighth.
The only Rays' run came via Eric Sogard's solo home run in the top second. Cole struck out 10 in eight innings of one-run ball.
Choi, 28, enjoyed the best season of his big league career in 2019, finally earning regular playing time after bouncing around multiple organizations in recent years.
He played a career-high 127 games and established new personal bests across the board, with 19 home runs, 63 RBIs and 54 runs scored, plus a line of .261/.363/.459.
