Nat'l baseball team stars stress importance of 1st game at Olympic qualifying tournament

Kia Tigers' left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong and NC Dinos' catcher Yang Eui-ji were among nine national team players from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) who reported to the first national team training in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. They're gearing up for the Nov. 6-8 Premier12, which will double as the qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Those still playing in the KBO postseason will join the national team at the end of this month.

