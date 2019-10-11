(2nd LD) Korea Exchange reverses ruling on possible delisting of Kolon TissueGene
(ATTN: ADDS quotes from KRX in paras 7-8)
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange, South Korea's bourse operator, said Friday it has decided to reverse an initial ruling on the possible delisting of scandal-ridden Kolon TissueGene Inc., an affiliate of Kolon Life Science, giving the company time to improve the management of its businesses.
The latest move marks the second stage of the three-tiered review process to decide whether to drop the listing of the company. In August, the bourse operator tentatively decided to delist Kolon TissueGene from the local stock market as it submitted a false document when it was listed two years ago.
The Korea Exchange said it will give Kolon TissueGene 12 months to improve the management of its businesses.
In line with the ruling, Kolon TissueGene will be required to submit its record of management improvements by October 2020.
A review committee will then be convened to make a final decision on whether to delist Kolon TissueGene, the Korea Exchange said.
Kolon TissueGene was listed on the secondary KOSDAQ market in 2017. The trading of Kolon TissueGene has been suspended since late May after the government revoked its permit to sell the gene therapy drug Invossa over mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient.
"The review is intended to remove improperly run companies from the market, while also assisting firms that can be revived," an official from the bourse said.
"The fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to maintain the clinical-hold decision on Invossa was the most important factor behind our decision," the official added. "While all tests may be suspended in the future, it is also possible that they may resume down the line."
In July, Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety banned the production and sale of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science.
Kolon Life Science acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled since 2003, with authorities arguing the company intentionally failed to disclose additional data it discovered on the problem before submitting the drug for approval.
State regulators added that the drugmaker provided no scientific cause for the mix-up.
A material used in Invossa, which was approved for sale in 2017, came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to the drug authorities.
There have been no cases of side effects associated with Invossa, but all people who have received treatment will be closely monitored for upwards of 15 years.
A total of 438 hospitals and clinics have administered 3,707 doses of the drug so far.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)