Foreigners net sell Korean stocks but boost overall investment in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors continued to sell South Korean stocks last month, while raising their investment in local bonds, central bank data showed Sunday.
Foreign funds' investments in local stock and bond markets increased by a net US$330 million in September, marking a turnaround from a net $520 million drop the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreigners sold a net $740 million worth of local shares, becoming net sellers for a second consecutive month, but scooped up a net $1.07 billion worth of local bonds.
In August, foreigners sold a net $1.95 billion worth of local stocks while purchasing a net $1.43 billion.
In the first nine months of the year, foreigners purchased a net $3.81 billion worth of South Korean stocks, while also scooping up a net $11.17 billion worth of local bonds.
