Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
Kim, Xi vow to strengthen ties on 70th anniv. of establishment of relations
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged letters of greeting Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their bilateral ties and vowed to further develop their relations, the North's state media reported.
In a letter sent to Xi carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim described the establishment of their diplomatic ties an "epochal event" and said their friendship will be "immortal."
Kim said North Korea-China relations have entered a "crucial period" and vowed to carry forward the "excellent traditions" of their friendship.
------------
N. Korea's harvest expected to drop due to typhoon
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop production is expected to decline further this year after a typhoon hit the impoverished state already struggling with drought and food shortages, an international organization said in a recent report.
GEOGLAM, a Switzerland-based crop monitoring organization, said in the report released Friday that harvests of rice and other crops are forecast to be below average due to unfavorable weather conditions.
"Heavy rains in August and early September, coupled with the passage of typhoon Lingling on the 7th of September, caused severe localized flooding and damage," GEOGLAM said in the report.
------------
N. Korean newspaper highlights science education to boost national power
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper said Monday that science and technology education is key to strengthening national power, highlighting the role of teachers in raising young talent in the country.
In an editorial to mark World Teachers' Day, which fell on Saturday, the Rodong Sinmun said competition between countries has become a competition of science and technology and a competition to create the talent to contribute to development in those sectors.
"At various sectors in the society, the demand for talents to lead the new era is dramatically increasing," it said. "Teachers of our country are working hard to play their role to realize the party's goal to ... turn the country into one with strong talents."
------------
N. Korea's official newspaper rallies support for leader Kim on ruling party's anniversary
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called on the country Thursday to unite around leader Kim Jong-un as the communist state marks the anniversary of the establishment of its ruling Workers' Party.
"The high authority of the party is tantamount to the absolute authority of our dear Supreme Leader Comrade Kim Jong-un and his leadership is an eternal lifeline for our party and revolution," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial marking the 74th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.
"Despite brutal anti-republic schemes by hostile forces and challenges stacked against us, victory after victory in our socialism drive ... is a clear representation of the power of our unity," it added. "Rallying around Comrade Kim Jong-un, we have to consolidate our unity in maintaining our revolution line."
------------
N. Korea slams EU nations over statement condemning SLBM test
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday lashed out at European Union members of the U.N. Security Council for issuing a statement condemning its recent test of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), calling it a "grave provocation" against Pyongyang.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry accused the United States of pushing the countries to sign the statement, warning that Pyongyang might reconsider the steps it has taken to build trust with Washington.
"Our patience has limits, and there is no law that what we have been restraining from will last indefinitely," the spokesperson said.
------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum for late grandfather, father to mark party anniv.
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid tribute to his late grandfather and father on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.
Kim "visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun with members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee on Oct. 10, the 74th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea," the Korean Central News Agency said in an article.
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun is where the bodies of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, the current leader's late grandfather and father, are enshrined.
(END)