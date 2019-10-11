Summary of inter-Korean news this week
S. Korea uses helicopters to spray disinfectant over DMZ to prevent spread of ASF
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military flew helicopters to spray disinfectant over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas Friday as it launched a weeklong quarantine operation to prevent the spread of African swine fever, the defense ministry said.
The military began the operations near Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, earlier in the day after traces of the infectious animal virus were found in a dead wild boar inside the DMZ, some 1.4 kilometers north of the DMZ's southern boundary, this week.
The operations are being carried out under consultations with the U.S.-led United Nations Command, and the military has notified the North of the decision, it said.
Ministry says it appears hard to send cheering squad for World Cup match in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it appears to be difficult to send a cheering squad for an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier to be held in Pyongyang next week as the North has not responded to an offer for talks on the matter.
North Korea is to host the match between the two Koreas in Pyongyang on Oct. 15. South Korea has been sounding North Korea out about Seoul's push to send a cheering squad in an effort to use the sports event to move the stalled reconciliation process forward.
"Though we have sounded the North side out (about the matter), there has been little progress," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet lashed out at South Korea on Tuesday over its U.S. arms purchase plans, calling the move an "intolerable act of betrayal."
In a commentary, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said President Moon Jae-in "behaved indecently in a servile attitude" by accepting Washington's "coercion" to buy more U.S.-made arms. It did not directly mention Moon's name, but referred to him as "South Korea's leader on a U.S. tour."
Moon visited New York last month, where he held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. During the meeting, Moon presented data on South Korea's purchase of U.S. weapons systems over the past decade and its plans to buy more in the next three years, according to a presidential official.
U.N. grants sanctions waivers for equipment needed for World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted sanctions waivers for equipment to be brought into North Korea for next week's inter-Korean World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
"We know that the issue of U.N. sanctions exemptions necessary for the game and athletes' trips (to North Korea) were resolved last week in accordance with customary procedures," the official told reporters.
The official, however, did not provide information on what and how many items have received U.N. sanctions exemptions.
World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang unlikely to be broadcast live: official
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- An inter-Korean World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang slated for next week is unlikely to be broadcast live amid the North's silence on the issue, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
North Korea is set to host the game Tuesday as the two Koreas were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, in what will be a rare sports exchange between the two sides.
The North, however, has remained silent on South Korea's offer to talk on the issues of sending a cheering squad and broadcasting the game live, the official said.
S. Korea voices disappointment with N. Korea's silence on discussions for World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Friday voiced disappointment with North Korea's silence on South Korea's calls for discussions about an inter-Korean World Cup football qualifier to be held in Pyongyang next week.
North Korea is to host the match Tuesday but has not responded to Seoul's offers for discussions on the issues of allowing spectators and journalists to visit its capital and other matters, such as broadcasting of the event.
"We have sounded the North side out on such matters through diverse channels, but there has been no response yet," Kim Eun-han, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "We found it disappointing."
