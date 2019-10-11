Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S., N. Korea likely hold preliminary nuclear talks in Sweden
STOCKHOLM/SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. and North Korean officials likely held preliminary discussions in Stockholm Friday ahead of the full resumption of working-level denuclearization negotiations at the weekend.
Negotiators from the two sides could be seen at various locations in the Swedish capital but none responded to reporters' questions about where and when they planned to meet.
The North's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong-gil, arrived with his delegation in Stockholm Thursday, while the U.S. team, led by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, was seen at the Swedish foreign ministry building Friday.
U.S., N. Korea resume nuclear talks in Sweden after monthslong hiatus
STOCKHOLM/SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea resumed working-level nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday after a monthslong hiatus, amid cautious optimism and lingering skepticism over the prospects of a compromise.
The talks marked their first formal negotiation since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi collapsed due to gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's compensation.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Myong-gil, met at Villa Elfvik Strand, a conference facility in Lidingo, northeast of Stockholm.
U.S.-N.K. nuclear talks end in conflicting assessments
WASHINGTON, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea ended working-level denuclearization negotiations in Sweden Saturday, with the North declaring a breakdown of talks and the U.S. characterizing the discussions as "good."
Negotiators from the two sides met in Stockholm to resume denuclearization talks that had stalled since the collapse of February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim Myong-gil, the North's chief negotiator, told reporters after meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, that the talks broke down to the failure of the U.S. to come up with a new proposal.
N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday ruled out any further talks with the United States until Washington takes "a substantial step" to withdraw what it claims is hostile policy against Pyongyang.
North Korea also accused the U.S. of abusing the talks for domestic political purposes and of spreading a groundless story that the two sides are open to meeting again after two weeks.
"We have no intention to hold such sickening negotiations as what happened this time before the U.S. takes a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward (North Korea)," an unidentified spokesperson of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in an English-language statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top nuclear negotiator said Monday that it is up to the United States as to whether the two countries will hold additional denuclearization talks after the first negotiations between the two sides in seven months broke off.
Kim Myong-gil made the remarks in Beijing on his way back home after holding working-level denuclearization talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, in Sweden on Saturday, warning that a "terrible" incident could happen if the negotiations don't go well.
"It's up to the U.S. whether to hold talks later on," Kim told reporters. "Ask the U.S. whether to continue talks ... If the U.S. is not well prepared, who knows what terrible incident could happen. Let's wait and see."
Some 20 N. Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol ship
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Around 20 North Korean fishermen were rescued on Monday after their boat collided with a Japanese patrol ship and sank in the East Sea, according to Japanese media reports.
The collision took place at around 9 a.m. in waters some 350 kilometers northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK and Kyodo News reported. The fishing boat sank soon after the incident, and around 20 crew members presumed to be onboard were thrown into the waters, according to the reports.
Kyodo reported that over 20 people have been rescued, but it is not clear yet whether all of the crew members were saved, as the Japanese government said it is still working to figure out exactly how many people were aboard the boat.
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea would need several more years to operationally deploy a recently tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the chief of South Korea's defense development agency said Monday.
Last week, North Korea claimed to have successfully conducted a test-firing of what it claimed was its "new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" missile from waters off its eastern coast town of Wonsan, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"It was the first time that the new version was test-launched, and just a single firing cannot lead to operational deployment as its stability cannot be guaranteed," Nam Se-gyu, president of the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said during a parliamentary audit.
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is believed to be able to reuse its now-defunct Punggye-ri nuclear test site after weeks or months of restoration work, though no such moves have been detected, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.
In May last year, the communist country demolished the testing site, which included four tunnels, in a show of its commitment to denuclearization.
"Two of the four tunnels -- the No. 3 and No. 4 ones -- could be able to be used again after repair," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit, noting that "at least weeks or months will be necessary for their restoration."
EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- European Union members of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday condemned North Korea's latest missile launch as a clear violation of U.N. resolutions and urged the regime to engage in "meaningful" denuclearization negotiations with the United States.
Britain, France, Germany, Poland and Belgium, as well as Estonia, which joins the council in January, issued the joint statement after a closed-door session of the Security Council in New York.
North Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song had warned the U.S. and the three nations that requested the meeting -- Britain, France and Germany -- that discussing the North's "self-defensive measures" will "further urge our desire to defend our sovereignty."
U.S. must not give premature sanctions relief to N. Korea: McMaster
WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States must not repeat the failure of past denuclearization negotiations with North Korea by offering premature sanctions relief, former U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday.
"That's the definition of insanity, if we do that again," McMaster, who served under President Donald Trump until April 2018, said during a discussion at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
His comments come after working-level denuclearization talks between the U.S. and the North broke down again in Sweden last weekend.
