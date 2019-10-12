Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution denies media report on alleged favor provided to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl by businessman (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution to take strong action over allegations surrounding Yoon Seok-youl (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential official asks police to spark tension with prosecution (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk calls allegation about Yoon Seok-youl groundless (Segye Times)
-- Tracking accounts of Cho Kuk family blocked by court (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No enemy nor ally in self-driving car industry (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Society that offers anger (Hankyoreh)
-- Allegation over Yoon Seok-youl faces backlash (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Barriers in global consumption collapsed, direct purchase of foreign goods estimated at US$3 bln annually (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public key certificate system rises as IT evil for people (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Three-day strike disrupts some rail trips (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Japan discuss trade dispute at WTO (Korea Times)
(END)