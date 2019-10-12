Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution denies media report on alleged favor provided to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl by businessman (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution to take strong action over allegations surrounding Yoon Seok-youl (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential official asks police to spark tension with prosecution (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk calls allegation about Yoon Seok-youl groundless (Segye Times)

-- Tracking accounts of Cho Kuk family blocked by court (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No enemy nor ally in self-driving car industry (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Society that offers anger (Hankyoreh)

-- Allegation over Yoon Seok-youl faces backlash (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Barriers in global consumption collapsed, direct purchase of foreign goods estimated at US$3 bln annually (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Public key certificate system rises as IT evil for people (Korea Economic Daily)

