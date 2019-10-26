(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 26)

He spoke of public disgruntlement over education and called for innovation in education and more fairness. Few would disagree that the Cho scandal exposed unevenness on our educational playing field. Many were appalled by the prerogatives Cho's children enjoyed to spiff up their college applications. The children of Cho easily landed internship programs at prestigious schools and institutions, all thanks to their socially successful parents. Every parent was enraged to learn of the advantages children of the rich and famous could enjoy.