S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is expected to visit Tokyo next week to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement event in an apparent move to mend soured relations between the two neighbors over trade and shared history, sources said Sunday.
Lee will visit Japan from Oct. 22-24 for the ceremony. The prime minister's office is set to announce further details later in the day, according to the sources.
Last week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said President Moon Jae-will not attend the event, citing Tokyo's stance on its trade curbs against Seoul over a historical issue.
The decision had raised the possibility that Lee will instead attend the ceremony.
Japan launched export curbs against South Korea in early July in apparent protest at the Moon Jae-in government's handling of a decades-old dispute over compensating Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War II.
Seoul hit back with its own export control scheme and a filing to the World Trade Organization over Japan's export regulations.
